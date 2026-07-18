Chennai Metro Water issues notices to 520 residents for installing illegal pumps

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) carried out a special enforcement drive in Taramani area (ward 178) in Adyar Zone and served notice to 520 residents against illegal installation of motor pumps on Metro Water supply lines, on Thursday.

The inspection covered Ramasamy Street, Anjugam Ammal Street, Rani Ammal Street, Bharathi Street, Kattabomman Street and Thanthai Periyar Nagar.

During the drive, eight illegally connected motor pumps installed on Metro Water pipelines in Thanthai Periyar Nagar, which were affecting the equitable distribution of drinking water to the public, were identified and removed immediately, a release said.

The release recalled a similar enforcement drive was conducted in the same locality on June 20, during which 22 illegally installed motor pumps were detected and removed.

Following the inspections, notices have been issued to 520 property owners in the area, directing them not to use illegal motor pumps in the future. The notices warn strict action against those who violate rules.

The Metro Water stated enforcement drives will continue across all its service areas.