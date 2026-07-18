Clock that identi-tea: The journey of queer language into the mainstream

If you have spent even a few minutes on Instagram, chances are that you’ve come across: somebody referring to a friend’s outfit as a “serve” or calling a celebrity “Mother”. Multiple comments saying “slay diva” or “it’s giving main character energy, queen”, may also have been a part of your doomscroll. Further down, you’re likely to encounter a slew of nail-paint emojis or sarcastic remarks accompanied by the golden-sparkle emojis, that add a dramatic flair to what is being said. To many young people (and generations that precede them), all of this is simply a part of Gen Z lingo. Is that truly the case? Or, did this secret code persist in form but face replacement, in essence?
Now, here’s the shocker: most of these expressions are older than Gen Z itself. Long before they appeared in captions or everyday vernacular, they originated in BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) LGBTQIA+ ballroom spaces. During the 1980s AIDS epidemic in the US, ballroom spaces provided queer people with not only a safe haven but also the freedom to celebrate their identities authentically. These balls featured fashion showcases and performance-based vogue battles before judges and live audiences. “A lot of underground communities had to maintain a certain level of discretion because they couldn’t be outright about who they were. Other communities also developed their own ways of communication so that they were not immediately understood by the people who were in power,” says Atul Kumar Singh, assistant professor of English at VIT-Chennai, shedding light on how language that is coded for a specific community is extremely important and beyond decorative usage. “In a way, you’re undermining the power and control that society tries to impose on you,” Atul informs.
Shivalika Agarwal, assistant professor of English at Manipal Academy of Higher Education, who specialises in Gender Studies, adds, “Whose language is accepted depends on who holds power.” She further states how coming up with new vocabulary, in itself, is an act of rebellion against the rigid gender binary. “The rebellion lies in creating a language anyone can use.”
A secret lingo
Noting how language as an institution has been gendered, Shivalika says, “Many men (cisgender-heterosexual) don’t want to use this vocabulary because they believe that if they use it, they would not be considered ‘man enough’ by normative society”. She believes that women have transcended the boundary of what denotes ‘masculine’ and ‘feminine’, as opposed to men, who are more set in their ways of thinking.
Highlighting the flexibility of queer lingo, Roshini*, a law student, says, “We’ve adopted terms that are almost ubiquitous. Terms like slay can be used in every situation — an amazing outfit, a great job offer. It reflects a positive feeling about anything someone is doing.”
Looking at the current trends, Sree*, a college student, says, “‘It’s giving’ is really popular right now, especially in phrases like ‘it’s giving main character energy’ to hype someone up.” The phrase is often used to celebrate an accomplishment — whether an outfit, job, or achievement — by framing the person as the “main character” of their own life, she explains.
‘Tea’ is another popular term, often associated with gossip, but, as Roshini explains, “It is so much more than that. It is a form of casual emotion-dumping. Spilling tea means sharing parts of one’s life informally and non-seriously, reflecting the fast-paced way people exchange information today.”
Another commonly used term to refer to trans women, Sree notes is ‘doll’. ‘Are you a doll?’ is commonly used on social media to identify trans women. Such specialised language serves as an efficient cultural shorthand within the community. However, what has happened is that, “from being a very peripheral part of underground communication, these forms are seeping into the speaking habits of mainstream communication,” observes Atul. Is it good or bad? Let’s figure out.
How slang spreads
Describing how language rooted in marginalised communities often enters dominant culture’s vocabulary, Nikki*, a Gen Z trans woman, says, “It’s simply a matter of co-opting. It takes one person going viral while using a gesture or queer term, and soon even non-queer people imitate it. Adapting the slang becomes a ‘monkey see, monkey do’ mentality.”
Most people aren’t aware of the etymology of these slang, or gestures. Priya, a Gen Z art student, says, “I didn’t even know they were queer terms. I thought it was something Gen Z came up with, the way every new generation does their own thing.” Although she is heterosexual and not very familiar with these terms herself, they frequently appear in conversations with friends. “I feel like the community has its own language, which may be a more expanded version of Gen Z lingo,” she notes.
When asked why these histories are forgotten, Atul says, “The general tendency is always to overlook the history of words and focus on what they’re currently used for.” He believes that people don’t care about where a word comes from, in everyday use. Though, there will always be folks keeping records of that history, for who it is important.
Growing up in India, anything associated with queer people or culture was looked down upon, shares Roshini. Emphasising that language is constantly evolving and shared across communities, they say, “It is only in this generation that we have been able to reclaim linguistic and cultural elements of queerness, viewing them positively, beyond their usage as slurs with derogatory meanings.” Illustrating this, they mention how their Gen X parents have picked up and questioned slangs like “slay” through social media, showing how language moves between generations. Sree adds that social environments influence speech, with university circles encouraging the adoption of trendier lingo.
Nikki says, “Indian queers are very much affected by Indian queer culture. The infamous clap of trans women, to garner attention, is used as a callout gesture.” Many claim that ‘clock-it’ has become a modern equivalent for Indian Gen Z, just in very different contexts. This also begs to argue with the bigoted rhetoric that LGBTQ+ presence is “western infiltration” on the “sanctity of Indian culture” when south Asian equivalents have existed for longer than the people who criticise them.
Nikki believes that words will come and go but “the queerness that we, as a community, attach to it will remain. We will always come up with one or another term, so we identify the fellow queer in the room,” she says. Regardless of whether this vernacular remains a part of Gen Z speech or is swapped out for a new set of slang in the future, its past should not succumb to erasure. Even if the context it carries, is forgotten, their histories can never truly be erased. To lose one’s language, is to lose one’s breath. So, the next time you’re scrolling on Instagram, where you come across an outfit you think is a “serve” or a comment that leaves you “gagged”, remember where it comes from.
Gestures, slang, emojis and their meanings
‘Clock-it’ is often accompanied by a hand gesture in which the middle finger and thumb snap together while the other fingers remain raised. This has been woven into the fabric of modern pop-culture language seamlessly. It means to notice, figure something out, or come to an understanding. In ballroom contexts, phrases like “she clocked that wig” (she recognised it was a wig) or “clock that face” (to appreciate someone’s beauty) were common. Today, the term has a broader scope, appearing in phrases like ‘clock that tea’ or simply ‘clock it!’, with its connotation depending on the speaker’s intent.
Other slang believed to have originated in the queer community, and largely popularised by RuPaul’s Drag Race, includes ‘slay’, ‘giving/serving’, ‘tea’, ‘shade/read’, and ‘werk’. Frequently associated terms (not originated) include ‘diva’, ‘queen’, and ‘gag/gagged’.
‘Queen’ carries multiple meanings, referring to drag queens, feminine men, or a powerful, beautiful woman. ‘Diva’, once used pejoratively against women, has been reclaimed as a celebration of feminine power and energy. To be ‘gagged’, or to ‘gag’, means to be so shocked or amazed — often by a look or performance — that one is left speechless.
‘Serving’ and ‘giving’ refer to ‘serving a look’ and ‘giving off a vibe’, respectively. For example, “You’re serving fem realness” (you look very feminine) or “Your style gives ’90s Bollywood heroine” (you present like a movie star).
‘Shading’ or ‘reading’ refers to delivering a witty quip or playful insult, a longstanding feature of ballroom culture. Often based on someone’s appearance, history, speech, or behaviour, these exchanges are intended in jest rather than malice. As Dorian Grey, a drag queen, says in the documentary Paris Is Burning, “Shade is, I don’t tell you you’re ugly, but I don’t have to tell you because you know you’re ugly.” The practice has long been a form of humor and social performance within the community.
Several emojis have also taken on distinct meanings in queer circles. The nail polish emoji conveys a sassy, unapologetic, “I said what I said” attitude, while the crown emoji symbolises confidence and self-expression. The high-heel emoji, closely associated with drag culture, represents femme expression and glamour, while the rainbow emoji signifies LGBTQ+ pride and visibility. Sree notes that the rainbow emoji reflects its connection to the Pride flag, while the nail emoji can subtly hint at one’s sexuality, later becoming a broader trend. The unicorn emoji is used similarly, drawing on the community’s long association with whimsical figures like ‘fairies’, a term once used as a slur against feminine men.
Notably, a lot of similarities can be seen between western and Indian queer lexicon and gesture. In certain regions, gharanas or matriarchal systems of organisation where younger (usually abandoned) transgender women are adopted by older transgender women called ‘Guruma’ or ‘Guru’ or ‘Amma’. In the west, a similar kinship system exists where younger trans/queer people are adopted by ‘Mothers’ (older queer figures), part of a unit called a ‘house’. Gharana translates to ‘house’ and ‘ma’ to mother, in English, showing us a possible direct relation. Even the taali or kai-thattal that members use to garner attention from the general public can be seen as a mode of non-verbal communication in queer Indian history.
‘Werk’ is a stylised spelling of work, used as both a verb and a compliment to praise someone for doing something well. It was commonly shouted during ballroom dance battles to celebrate flawless performances or choreography.
Several widely recognised gestures also originated in queer culture. The ‘limp wrist’, once a derogatory stereotype of gay men, has been reclaimed as a playful queer signifier. ‘Voguing’, a dance form characterised by silhouettes, fluid movements, and sharp gestures, emerged from ballroom culture and has influenced contemporary fashion and editorial posing. Similarly, the ballroom sashay or strut has entered mainstream fashion and pop culture.
*Names changed to protect queer identities
Contributed by Jas Khubchandani