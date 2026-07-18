Clock that identi-tea: The journey of queer language into the mainstream

If you have spent even a few minutes on Instagram, chances are that you’ve come across: somebody referring to a friend’s outfit as a “serve” or calling a celebrity “Mother”. Multiple comments saying “slay diva” or “it’s giving main character energy, queen”, may also have been a part of your doomscroll. Further down, you’re likely to encounter a slew of nail-paint emojis or sarcastic remarks accompanied by the golden-sparkle emojis, that add a dramatic flair to what is being said. To many young people (and generations that precede them), all of this is simply a part of Gen Z lingo. Is that truly the case? Or, did this secret code persist in form but face replacement, in essence?

Now, here’s the shocker: most of these expressions are older than Gen Z itself. Long before they appeared in captions or everyday vernacular, they originated in BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour) LGBTQIA+ ballroom spaces. During the 1980s AIDS epidemic in the US, ballroom spaces provided queer people with not only a safe haven but also the freedom to celebrate their identities authentically. These balls featured fashion showcases and performance-based vogue battles before judges and live audiences. “A lot of underground communities had to maintain a certain level of discretion because they couldn’t be outright about who they were. Other communities also developed their own ways of communication so that they were not immediately understood by the people who were in power,” says Atul Kumar Singh, assistant professor of English at VIT-Chennai, shedding light on how language that is coded for a specific community is extremely important and beyond decorative usage. “In a way, you’re undermining the power and control that society tries to impose on you,” Atul informs.