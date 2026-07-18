Greater Chennai Corporation readies 121 nursery beds to expand green cover

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has set a target of planting 12 lakh saplings across the city during 2026-27 to expand Chennai’s green cover. To support the initiative, the civic body has established 121 nursery beds across 19 parks, where more than 60,500 saplings of native species, including almond, Neermaruthu, Sarakondrai, Poovarasu, Pungan, Neem, and Gundumani, are being raised.

The tree-planting initiative follows instructions issued by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to district administrations to increase greenery in parks, open spaces, road medians and other public places. The corporation plans to plant 1 lakh saplings during June and July, of which 40,993 saplings have already been supplied and planted across all 15 zones.

Last year, the GCC planted 86,800 saplings, including 44,165 native trees of 28 species raised by the corporation and 42,635 saplings planted in collaboration with the Forest Department and NGOs. Around 10,000 flowering ornamental shrubs have also been planted along road medians and traffic islands.

Meanwhile, beautification work along the six-kilometre stretch between Chennai airport and Kathipara Junction, including landscaping, decorative lighting and roadside greening, is also underway, an official release said.

In a separate move, the GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran on Friday directed zonal officers to immediately submit field inspection reports on action taken against unauthorised constructions and buildings violating approved planning permissions. Chairing a review meeting at the Ripon Building, he reviewed enforcement measures on the same.

The corporation said monitoring committees have been formed at regional and zonal levels, notices are being issued to violators, and further action will be taken wherever necessary. Property owners are urged not to deviate from sanctioned plans, with the GCC warning that strict action would be initiated against those who fail to comply with the rules.