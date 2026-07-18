No Heartburn, Still Reflux, The ‘Silent’ Condition Affecting Your Throat & Voice

Not all instances of gastro-esophageal reflux disease involve classical heart-burning sensations, regurgitation. Silent reflux is a type of gastric reflux with no symptoms or atypical symptoms. The unique characteristic of silent reflux in comparison to other forms of acid reflux is that it can affect the larynx or throat and in worst cases the respiratory system. There are no heartburns experienced, and patients usually do not recognise the symptoms because they are misleaded that they are suffering from something else.

What is silent reflux

1. If there is upward movement of the stomach’s contents that reaches the esophagus it is called Gastroesophageal Reflux disease (GERD). If it reaches the larynx and pharynx, then the condition is referred to as Laryngopharyngeal Reflux (LPR).

2. A reflux with atypical or no classical symptoms of GERD is called silent reflux.

3, The mucous membrane of the throat is much more fragile compared to the esophagus; hence, even mild reflux is disruptive and painful.

Symptoms

1. Clearing the throat constantly

2. Hoarseness of voice

3. Feeling like something is stuck in the throat

4. Night coughing and breathlessness

5. Difficulty swallowing

6. Sleep disturbances

7. Excess secretions in the throat

These problems usually increase in the early hours of morning as most reflux occurs during sleep.