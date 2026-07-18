PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Chennai Park station, part of 75 under national plan

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Chennai Park station from Jalandhar Cantt station in Punjab on Friday. The station was part of the 75 stations redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The inauguration was live-streamed at an event held on Platform 1A of the station, in which Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar participated.

Redeveloped at a cost of Rs 14.79 crore, Park station, on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram suburban line, is one of the busiest suburban stations, with a daily footfall of around 29,000 passengers. The redevelopment includes a new entrance canopy, a tower, modern and visible signages, a new booking office, resurfaced flooring, additional platform shelters, and complete roof replacement.

Seamless multi-modal connectivity has also been established through two newly commissioned lifts for the foot over bridge (FOB) and dedicated pedestrian walkways connecting the MRTS platform and Central Metro station.