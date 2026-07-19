Long and risky road to emergency care: Why Chennai’s southern resettlement colonies need a tertiary hospital

The residents said tragedies like this could be prevented if a tertiary care facility existed closer home. “Gosha hospital staff told us that her situation would have been less critical had we come at least 15 minutes earlier. We would have lost her that day. There was so much delay at every stage. There was heavy traffic as well,” said Maria Joseph, Mercy’s mother-in-law.

L Manikandan, an activist from Kannagi Nagar, pointed out every tertiary care facility serving the area sits in central or north Chennai. “Earlier, there was an ambulance stationed outside the community health centre, but it is no longer available. It would help if an ambulance is stationed here because it also takes time to arrive,” he said.

S Chitra, a resident of Semmancheri, said even with a peripheral hospital at Perumbakkam, the residents still have to travel all the way to Royapettah for emergencies.

Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran, when contacted by TNIE, acknowledged the healthcare facilities currently available in the area are grossly inadequate. “It definitely needs a tertiary care hospital, or a district hospital,” he said.

The Sholinganallur Peripheral Hospital, inaugurated in February this year, was meant to help ease this but TNIE learnt internal infrastructure work remains unfinished. Though built as a 262-bed facility, only 160 beds are currently usable. The hospital runs departments of medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, psychiatry, ENT and ophthalmology but only two doctors have been sanctioned per specialty, against the five that, sources said, are needed to provide emergency care effectively.