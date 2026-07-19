Man beaten to death during drunken brawl over missing phone; four held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A drunken quarrel over a missing phone turned fatal as man was beaten to death near Madambakkam lake on Friday night. Four suspects, including the man’s uncle, were arrested for allegedly assaulting him and dumping the body in a lake.

The deceased was identified as Sathish alias Sakthi (31) of Kodungaiyur. The suspects — Gandhi (47) (Sakthi’s uncle), Arul Kumaran (36), Gunasekaran (40), and Balu (47) — all from Sithalapakkam near Tambaram have been working as masons on well-digging works in Tambaram.

According to Selaiyur police, the five men had completed digging a well at Madambakkam and gathered near the lake to consume alcohol. At the time, Arul noticed his phone missing and suspected Sakthi of stealing it. An argument escalated into fight, and Gandhi allegedly punched Sakthi in the abdomen, causing him to collapse and die on the spot.

After the incident, the suspects surrendered before the Selaiyur police, who recovered the body from the lake and sent it to the Tambaram Government Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered, and all four have been remanded.