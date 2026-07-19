Woman, six-month-old daughter killed as container lorry hits two-wheeler in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman and her six-month-old daughter were killed after a speeding container lorry hit the two-wheeler they were riding on near Madhavaram roundabout on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sharmila (28), a homemaker, and her six-month-old daughter, from Puzhal. The police said Sharmila’s husband, Nithyanandham (34), who works at a private mobile phone company near Sriperumbudur, was riding the motorcycle. The family was travelling from their residence to the house of Sharmila’s parents in Kodungaiyur on Saturday.

According to the Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing police, after the container lorry, heading from Madhavaram towards Ennore, hit the motorcycle, Sharmila and the infant were thrown on to the road, and the lorry ran over both of them, leaving the duo dead on the spot. Nithyanandham, who was wearing a helmet, escaped with bodily injuries.

All three were taken to Stanley Government Medical College Hospital, where Nithyanandham is undergoing treatment.

The police arrested the lorry driver, Pounraj (35), and booked him under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After the postmortem examination, the bodies of Sharmila and her daughter were handed over to the family on Saturday evening.