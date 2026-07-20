Ammonia gas leak reported at Kasimedu ice factory

CHENNAI: A minor ammonia gas leak was reported at an ice factory in Kasimedu on Sunday evening, causing eye irritation to people in the vicinity. No injury was reported, police said.

According to the Kasimedu police, the incident occurred around 7 pm. Police and personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) rushed to the spot after receiving information.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that a malfunction in the factory caused liquid ammonia to leak from one of the machines. A worker who noticed the leak allegedly attempted to dispose of the liquid by emptying it into a sewage drain, which resulted in the release of ammonia gas. Police said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the machinery malfunction that led to the ammonia leak.