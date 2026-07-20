Cops shoot history-sheeter in leg during 'escape' bid in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special police team shot an A-category history-sheeter in the leg and arrested him after he allegedly attacked a head constable with a sickle and attempted to escape during an operation near Kundrathur, under Thirumudivakkam police station limits in Tambaram Commissionerate, on Saturday night.

The accused, Karuppu alias Tamilazhagu (26), of Eswaran Koil Street in Thirumudivakkam, has around 15 cases against him, including three murder cases, police said, adding that he was previously booked for murder, attempted murder, criminal intimidation, extortion and running kangaroo courts.

A senior police officer told TNIE that a special team from Thirumudivakkam police station tracked Karuppu and his associate, Akash alias Surya (24), to a vacant ground behind a private college in Kundrathur around 10.30 pm, based on a tip-off regarding ganja sale in progress.

As the team moved in, Karuppu allegedly attacked head constable Vijayakumar with a sickle before attempting to escape. Inspector Muthukumar opened fire in self-defence, hitting Karuppu in the right ankle. The accused was overpowered and arrested.

Karuppu was taken to the Tambaram Government Hospital before being shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he remains admitted under police guard. Vijayakumar was treated as an outpatient for his injury, which police described as minor, and discharged. Police also arrested Surya. Both men are being questioned to determine their role in other criminal activities under Tambaram Commissionerate limits, and whether others were involved.