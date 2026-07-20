Dialogues into the wilderness: A conversation between two visual storytellers about wildlife

The first sound the audience heard was the rush of a river. Then came visuals of the piercing call of birds, elephants trumpeting on the land, fast trials into the forest, crocodiles fighting beneath the surface, and the slow shift of greenery becoming a dry deciduous forest. The trailer of Cauvery: River of Life, a wildlife documentary by Sara, unfolded like a vivid conversation starter at ‘A Conversation on The Visual Magic of Wildlife’, on Saturday. Held alongside artist Kalyani Pramod’s solo exhibition ‘The Last Glimpse’, organised by Common Thread Studio, the talk brought together wildlife cinematographer Sara and wildlife photographer Jayanth Sharma for an evening that ventured beyond spectacular visual representations into the stories, ethics, and purpose behind creating them.

By the time the screen faded to black, the audience at Alliance Française of Madras had already been transported into the wilderness. When it comes to capturing wildlife, if photography is about waiting for a decisive moment, filmmaking demands patience and collaboration of another kind. Sara said, “Filmmaking is a long marathon. You have to keep on shooting, keep going and improving your stuff. And at the end of the day, you also hand over what you’ve done to somebody else. You can have fantastic shots. But at the end of the day, if they don’t put the film together well, the film doesn’t do well. So it’s a very collaborative process. Somebody used to tell me, ‘filmmaking is not a single flower, but it’s a bouquet’.”