From stone to sanctum

Just peering into the Ram Lalla deity carved by acharya Ganesh Bhat is a spine-chilling experience of being in close proximity to the divinity of Ayodhya itself. It can be a deliberate movement away from the external traps of cosmic metrics and into the inner sanctuary of beauty and silence.

In every stone panel, an Indic sculptor imagines a hidden universe, and Ganesh Bhat brings this complexity directly from the dark depths of the Krishna Shila. Along the outer perimeter, the Dasavataras are carved in precise miniature relief, swirled with ornamental creepers. Above the principal form is a Dravidian relief of amruta dhara, the divine flow of nectar drawing the visitor’s attention to the object of eternal relish depicted below. Flanking these are the makaras, extending downward into gajas (elephants) and fierce yalis, creating a protective cascade. Together, they show how form is never an isolated entity, but a collective of ontological layers in harmony.

At the absolute base, the structure anchors upon the stepped geometric layouts of the Vesara architectural style. Here, Anjaneya and Garuda stand with palms folded in eternal anjali mudra. Garuda’s stance reveals the sculptor’s visual genius: a subtle fluidity in the left foot shifts the gravitational weight, seamlessly infusing the lyrical nuances of tribhanga (the tri-bent posture) into a figure of raw strength.

Ganesh Bhat sthapati was so generous to share the process of temple agamas and his application of iconographic details in texts. “During the initial commissioning of the statue, the sculptors were called together for a precise brief. A revered pontiff described the ideal form of Ram Lalla to us, the craftsmen.” His descriptions shared of the pontiff mirrored exactly how Valmiki details the features of the young prince. “In fact, the brief mandated that the Dasavatara must frame the panel and that the dhanush (bow) must adorn his hands,” explained Ganesh.