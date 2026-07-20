From stone to sanctum

Just peering into the Ram Lalla deity carved by acharya Ganesh Bhat is a spine-chilling experience of being in close proximity to the divinity of Ayodhya itself. It can be a deliberate movement away from the external traps of cosmic metrics and into the inner sanctuary of beauty and silence.
In every stone panel, an Indic sculptor imagines a hidden universe, and Ganesh Bhat brings this complexity directly from the dark depths of the Krishna Shila. Along the outer perimeter, the Dasavataras are carved in precise miniature relief, swirled with ornamental creepers. Above the principal form is a Dravidian relief of amruta dhara, the divine flow of nectar drawing the visitor’s attention to the object of eternal relish depicted below. Flanking these are the makaras, extending downward into gajas (elephants) and fierce yalis, creating a protective cascade. Together, they show how form is never an isolated entity, but a collective of ontological layers in harmony.
At the absolute base, the structure anchors upon the stepped geometric layouts of the Vesara architectural style. Here, Anjaneya and Garuda stand with palms folded in eternal anjali mudra. Garuda’s stance reveals the sculptor’s visual genius: a subtle fluidity in the left foot shifts the gravitational weight, seamlessly infusing the lyrical nuances of tribhanga (the tri-bent posture) into a figure of raw strength.
Ganesh Bhat sthapati was so generous to share the process of temple agamas and his application of iconographic details in texts. “During the initial commissioning of the statue, the sculptors were called together for a precise brief. A revered pontiff described the ideal form of Ram Lalla to us, the craftsmen.” His descriptions shared of the pontiff mirrored exactly how Valmiki details the features of the young prince. “In fact, the brief mandated that the Dasavatara must frame the panel and that the dhanush (bow) must adorn his hands,” explained Ganesh.
Since true appreciation lies in this alchemy: bringing together what was heard (the oral transmission of Valmiki’s Rama) with what is seen (the revealed vision of his own contemplations), this is what makes his profession truly sacred. This crossing-over, driven by a visionary ‘seeing’ (drshti) and raw craftsmanship, is what elevates a mere stone idol into a living murti or consecrated vigraha.
“Since the main deity was depicted as Bala Rama, I took the liberty to make the Anjaneya by his feet to also be a baby Hanuman,” Ganesh explains. “To bring out the solar glory of the Ikshvaku lineage, I placed the icon of Surya on the crown, aligned precisely in a vertical axis with the base of the padma on which Rama stands. In the main composition, I positioned Brahma and Siva on either side of Ram Lalla to explicitly show that he was an avatara purusa of Vishnu. Below the miniature depictions of the avatars, I incorporated the 27 nakshatras. A keen, observant eye will also pick up on the subtleties of how I have tried to blend various regional stylisations of India into this single monolith,” said Ganesh with a smile.
The precision of the translation flowing through the palms is pure mastery of restraint shown in the intelligence of skill. It is not mathematical, computational or logarithmic values spitted out by gadgets. What emerges from Ganesh Bhat’s chisel is neither an imitation nor a diluted compromise; it is a brilliant exercise of originality, artistry combined with devotion for excellence.
The anatomy of the strike: Quietude and force
Devotion is not a passive sentiment; it is a violent, disciplined extraction. Working with unyielding, ancient rock, the sculptor’s chisel must strike with an absolute, calculated amount of force — just enough to shatter what is superfluous, extracting what is extra from the stone to let the form breathe. Throughout this process, the forces of nature play a constant game of friction, testing the sculptor’s resilience at every turn. One wrong strike, and days or months of labour will have to be dismissed.
What stands to those of faith as divinity is not a sudden accident of belief; rather, it qualifies as divinity precisely when it satisfies the absolute attributes of aesthetics that the sculptor needs to adhere. The process behind it is a severe, lifelong sadhana: including a personal praxis, minimalist living, and deep non-dual contemplations that systematically quieten the internal banter and non-stop chatter of the mind. Only when this inner noise is silenced can that vertical focus descend into the physical body, transforming into a deftness developed in the hands, working in absolute, flawless coordination with each other and with the eyes.
An enactive reader will understand the unspoken anatomical mechanics: the left hand, in direct tactile contact with the rock, remains completely stable, acting as an immovable fulcrum. The right hand, wielding the mallet, is the visible element in motion. Yet, the unseen engine of this strike is the breath. If the breath is uneven, the strike misses its mark, landing destructively on the left hand instead of the tool.
What keeps the breath steady and the mind laser-focused? It is drshti: the sustained, unblinking internal gaze.
Does everyone possess this drshti? Potentiality suggests yes, but the capacity to open this portal at will and sustain it across grueling labour is exceedingly rare. It demands that the practitioner’s daily actions exist entirely within a sphere of beatitude rather than the transient loops of hedonism and materialism.
For every journey into the sacred thus begins with an alignment of the gaze.