Lunar love: Here's how moon chasers are bringing the moon in focus

Every time they have pointed the lens towards the moon, the photographers have had fulfilling experiences. Yet, each of them have a favourite click. For Sai, it was the Stable Auroral Arc from Tso Moriri, Ladakh. “It happened on May 10-11, 2024. I was one of the very few who got to see this rare phenomenon from such a low latitude. “That night will stay with me for my lifetime,” he recalls. For Dheeraj, it was in Phugtal Monastery in Zanskar, one of the most isolated monasteries in India. “I stayed there for around one week with the monks. During one of those days, just before moonrise, the entire galaxy was visible above the monastery. That was one of the most amazing things that I had seen,” he says.

The moon remains irresistible. A thing of beauty, after all, is a joy forever. “The waning phases, eclipses, the supermoon... though familiar, it reveals something new with every click. One can’t just get enough of it,” smiles Rohith. During a lunar eclipse, he gushes, it turns a “mesmerising shade of red”. “And during a solar eclipse, watching the ring of fire form is just amazing. I was in the Andaman Islands during the last solar eclipse. I will never forget that moment.” For Sarath, moon photography eventually became a gateway to something much larger. “Initially, my interest was rooted in the cultural aspects,” he says. “Finding our birth stars in the sky fascinated me. Science reveals endless cosmic beauty, mysteries, and puzzles.”