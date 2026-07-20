MTC bus overturns in Sholinganallur; driver, four passengers injured

CHENNAI: A Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus (route 99) bound for Tambaram from Adyar veered off the road and toppled in a marshland in Sholinganallur on Sunday afternoon, leaving five people, including the driver, with minor injuries.

According to Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing, the accident occurred around 2 pm on Perumbakkam High Road, where one carriageway has been converted into a two-way stretch due to ongoing roadworks. Police said the driver swerved left to avoid an incoming lorry and lost control of the vehicle.

The bus, carrying 20 passengers, plunged nearly five feet off the road into the marshland and fell on its side. On information, the fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued those trapped inside.

While three of the injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the driver and another passenger have been admitted to the Tambaram Government Hospital. Police said none of the injuries are life-threatening. The bus was later retrieved using cranes, while traffic on the stretch remained disrupted for over an hour.