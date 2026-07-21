How furniture shapes conversations

We often obsess about colour, texture, lighting, and even furniture designs while designing our spaces, but rarely about the placement of furniture. It impacts a lot of aspects, like aesthetics of a space, flow of activities, and functionality of the room but most importantly how conversations are had. Some of the most aesthetic spaces with luxury finishes would fail at nurturing deep conversations and this is because the furniture is not placed wisely.

Furniture does more than just fill a room. It determines how close we sit, how long we stay, do we feel nurtured in the space or does it just get us to co-exist. We often think conversations are shaped by the people involved but as designers, we understand the impact that spaces we design have on getting these conversations to unfold.