Canvas of wit and wisdom: How lorry backs and auto stickers keep roadside literature alive

When we are on the road, what do we actually read? Beyond street names, direction boards, and traffic signs, some of the most memorable words we encounter, especially in India, are those painted on the backs of lorries, and stickers glued to autorickshaws, buses, and other vehicles. For many, this may instantly bring to mind late comedian Vivek’s famous dialogue, “Idha auto pinnala ezhudhalamae?” (This can be written behing an auto), which is a reminder of how familiar and culturally embedded these moving messages have been.

Long before social media made it possible for anyone to broadcast a thought instantly, the backs of vehicles served as a public platform. A sentence painted on a lorry or an autorickshaw travelled across towns and states, reaching thousands of people every day.