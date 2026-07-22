Gang held for abducting, demanding Rs 50L ransom from bizman in Kilpauk

CHENNAI: A businessman was abducted allegedly by a four-member gang near Kilpauk on Monday, robbed of a five-sovereign gold chain, and released only after he agreed to arrange Rs 30 lakh of the Rs 50 lakh, which the gang demanded. In a swift operation, the Kilpauk police arrested all four accused within hours, recovered the chain, the car used for the abduction, and three knives. Two other suspects, including a lawyer, are still at large.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jayasaravanan (20), his brother Jayakumar (33), their relative Ponnivalavan (25), and Ramkumar (23). According to police, Jayakumar had earlier worked as a driver to a former DMK MLA. The victim, Kamalesh Abraham (57), a Chetpet resident, runs an aluminium wholesale business in Sowcarpet and a scrap metal business in Thiruverkadu.

Police said the incident occurred when Kamalesh was on his morning walk near the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) grounds at Nehru Park around 6.30 am. The masked gang, which came in a car, intercepted him, forced him inside, and drove towards Poonamallee.

Inside the car, the gang assaulted Kamalesh at knifepoint and told him that they had been paid Rs 10 lakh to kill him, police added.