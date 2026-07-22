Remembering forgotten resistance

Later, the then CM, MG Ramachandran opened negotiations. “All of this is documented. My father gave me some 50 newspaper clippings. I used them to write this book,” she says. MUTA’s efforts resulted in redeployment of surplus teachers, improved salary structures, pension, leave, maternity benefits, and greater recognition of teachers’ dignity.

The 20 chapters in the book zooms into the lives made and lost in the struggle. One among them is Gnanaraj’s. Latha notes, “I wrote about my father’s role in the movement — why he took part in it even though his college or his salary was not affected, but only because he wanted to become part of that movement and stand with fellow professors — in the last two chapters.”

In preserving this forgotten chapter of TN’s educational history, the books remind us not just of the victories that reshaped higher education, but also the sacrifices, resilience, and conviction that made them possible.