Gen Z makes dissent unscrollable with satire amid CJP’s protest

Archanaa Seker, a city-based researcher, admits to having been monitoring these trends. She points out, “Social media seems to have been at the very core of getting the word out about this protest…In the age of social media, you can’t really hide the truth because everybody is somebody with the ability to document and share the same. At this protest, I think for each cop armed with a gun or with a lathi, there were four people armed with phones.”

While some may dismiss these posts and reels as content chasing, or interpret Gen Z’s style of protest as ‘casual’, their impact is hard to overlook. Since we are exposed to an endless stream of devastating news, often experiencing distant events with an immediacy that feels deeply personal, Archanaa believes that the ability to find humour in these disturbing times is what is resonating with the audiences. “I think the young people have totally cashed in on all technology, platforms, and everything available to them to do precisely that,” she notes.