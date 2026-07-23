Man gets 20 years RI for raping minor under false marriage promise in TN.

CHENNAI: A Principal Sessions Court in Kancheepuram on Tuesday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl after allegedly luring her with a false promise of marriage.

The convict, Yuvaraj (31), a native of Villupuram district, was arrested by the SRMC All Women Police Station in June 2019 following a complaint from the survivor, a resident of Mangadu.

According to the prosecution, Yuvaraj sexually assaulted the minor under the pretext of marriage and later threatened her. After completing the investigation, the police filed the charge sheet before the Principal Sessions Court in Kancheepuram.

The court sentenced Yuvaraj to one-year of RI under Section 417 of the IPC, two years under Section 506(1) of the IPC, two years under Section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act along with a fine of Rs 10,000, and 20 years RI under Section 6 of the Pocso Act. The sentences will run concurrently. The state was also told to pay Rs 5 lakh to the survivor.