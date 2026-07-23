Strokes of courage

Dissent. Not even the calmest, thoroughly domesticated soul has escaped its occasional visit. Somewhere beneath the carefully cultivated manners, the annual family WhatsApp greetings and the ability to smile politely at impossible relatives, lies a tiny revolutionary waiting for the right moment to declare independence. At some point in all our lives, that streak of rebellion has raised its head and briefly transformed us into freedom fighters of our own tiny causes.

Who hasn’t, as a child, staged a dramatic protest because parents refused to surrender to an utterly unreasonable demand? Or experienced that bewildering teenage outburst against what we were convinced was oppressive adult tyranny, only to discover that our curfew was not, in fact, a violation of fundamental human rights? Then comes adulthood, where rebellion grows more expensive. The employee who finally decides to tell the boss exactly what is on their mind discovers that honesty seldom features in promotion criteria. The random disagreement with one’s spouse is preserved in domestic archives and reproduced at strategic intervals for years to come. Dissent, in some form, is forever lurking around our lives, patiently waiting for the right trigger.