Student's fall from overcrowded bus on Chennai-Tirupati Highway sparks demand for more service

CHENNAI: A first-year college student suffered facial and hand injuries after falling from the footboard of an overcrowded State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus near Koolur on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway on Wednesday, leading to a protest by commuters demanding additional bus services on the Tiruvallur-Tiruttani route.

The injured, S Vasanth (18), a resident of Kanchippadi village in Thiruvalangadu Union and a first-year undergraduate student at the Government Arts College, Tiruttani, had boarded the SETC bus from Tiruvallur to attend classes.

According to sources, the bus was packed with passengers and students, forcing Vasanth to travel on the footboard. Near Koolur, he allegedly lost his balance and fell off the moving bus. He is undergoing treatment at the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital where sources said his condition is stable.

“We have only one private bus and one SETC bus on this route. The buses are always overcrowded and often arrive late, making us late for school. We request the government to operate more buses, so students do not have to risk travelling on the footboard,” said a school student, requesting anonymity.

Personnel from the Kanagammachatram police station held talks with the protesters, following which the agitation was withdrawn.