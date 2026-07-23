The duality of art

Leya says, “My original intention was to bring certain artworks which are not created only from the place of pain, but also from the place of transmuting that pain. Art is generated from a lot of emotions, and a lot of darker emotions, rage, anger, sadness. It also contains happiness, joy and love. But a lot of times, those darker emotions don’t seem balanced in the art. I wanted to bring out art that still holds these emotions, but brings harmony and duality with a feeling of love.”

The exhibition combines two artistic mediums that, according to Leya, speak to one another. While some artists work with acrylics, another combines pastels and watercolours. Photography forms the other half of the exhibition, including Bengaluru artist Divya B, whose work begins with botanical art before being photographed. The original botanical arrangement is ephemeral, leaving the photograph as its lasting form.