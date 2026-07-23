TN ATS detain US techie for sending bomb threat emails for last two years.

CHENNAI: The TN Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday detained a US-based software engineer at Chennai International Airport in connection with a series of hoax bomb threat emails sent between 2023 and 2025 targeting airports, educational institutions, public officials and other high-profile establishments across the country.

The suspect, Sarath Subramanian Shankar (37), a native of Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district, had been residing in Austin, Texas, where he worked for a software company. He was intercepted by immigration officials after arriving in Chennai on an Etihad Airways flight and was taken into ATS custody for questioning.

According to investigators, Sarath used the dark web to send anonymous bomb threat emails targeting commercial flights, schools, colleges and public figures. Each threat triggered extensive security checks by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel before being declared a hoax. “Such hoax bomb threats cause panic, disrupt airline operations and result in huge financial losses,” a senior ATS officer told TNIE.

Investigators said they established the suspect’s identity and monitored his movements for nearly six months before issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC), leading to his detention upon arrival in Chennai. Officials said the ATS has registered 33 cases, while more than 100 related cases have been booked by various investigating agencies.