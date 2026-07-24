Chennai transport employees bear the brunt of MTC’s medical insurance lapse

CHENNAI: When a sharp pain shot through his chest last week, Selvakumar (name changed) assumed the hardest part would be the treatment itself. It wasn’t. The real ordeal began when the private hospital treating him for an angiogram informed that his employer had not paid the health insurance premium. He had to bear the expenses himself.

A bus driver with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Selvakumar spent days borrowing money from relatives and friends to clear the hospital bills. Though he has since recovered, he fears a similar situation could arise again. “I now have to find a way to get the reimbursement and repay the loan amount,” he said.

Not just Selvakumar, employees across the state’s eight transport corporations have been affected by delays in the payment of health insurance premiums, said V Dayanandam, general secretary of the Arasanga Pokkuvarathu Uzhiyar Sangam-CITU. For the past five years, transport corporations paid a monthly health insurance premium of `300 per employee, Dayanandam said.

The scheme expired in March and has been replaced by a new one requiring an annual premium payment of `58 crore across the state instead of monthly instalments. However, the corporations are yet to make the payment under the new arrangement, he alleged.