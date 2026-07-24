Elderly woman dies after accidentally falling into well in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: An 85-year-old woman died after she accidentally slipped and fell into an open well at Ponpadi village near Thiruthani in Tiruvallur district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Padmavathiyamma (85), a resident of Ponpadi village. Police said she had gone near an agricultural field around 2 pm when she allegedly lost her balance due to age-related frailty and fell into a nearby open well.

A passerby, Mohan, noticed the woman in the well and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The firefighters rushed to the spot, rescued her and shifted her to the Government Hospital in Thiruthani. However, doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint lodged by her son, Loganathan (64), an autorickshaw driver from Arakkonam, the Thiruthani police registered a case. Police said the family did not suspect foul play. The body was sent for postmortem examination, and further investigation is under way.