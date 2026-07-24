Residents of Velachery seek uninterrupted water supply

CHENNAI: Residents of AGS Colony in Velachery West on Thursday appealed to the state government to restore uninterrupted water supply to their locality.

In a representation to Gagandeep Singh Bedi, MAWS secretary, the AGS Colony Residents Welfare Association (ACRWA) said residents across AGS Colony and neighbouring localities, including Andal Nagar, Vijaya Nagar and Ram Nagar, have been facing severe disruption in water supply for several days.

Several streets, particularly those located at the tail-end of the distribution network, have been receiving either no water or extremely low supply. Residents on10th Cross Street have been forced to repeatedly depend on private water tankers, the association said.

Geetha Ganesh, secretary of the association, alleged that residents on 3rd Main Road had recently received water with an unpleasant odour. Neighbouring houses in the area have also reported similar concerns.

The petition added that borewell water is not a viable alternative due to high Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels, making it unsuitable for domestic use.

A Metro Water official said local level officials have been directed to take measures to ensure adequate supply.