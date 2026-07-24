TNUHDB flat shows serious structural defects in four years; residents blame poor construction quality

CHENNAI: It’s been only four years since its inauguration, but the 13-storey Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) residential TT Block tenements in Vyasarpadi has developed deep cracks, exposing iron reinforcement bars in the walls, staircases and ceilings. The residents are complaining of persistent water seepage through the walls even during summer and have raised concerns over the building’s structural safety.

Work on the building, comprising 468 housing units at `63.80 crore, began during the AIADMK regime, and it was inaugurated in June 2022. Around 2,000 people currently reside in the building. The residents alleged despite being newly built, the facility lacks several basic amenities, including a park or playground, even though a large vacant space is available on the premises.

Speaking to TNIE, a resident, requesting anonymity, said, “For the past few months, water has been seeping through the walls and ceilings inside our homes even when there is no rain. Even near the lifts, the wall is constantly wet due to seepage. TNUHDB contractors have carried out repair works multiple times, but they do not last beyond three months.”

When TNIE visited the tenement, it found extensive signs of water seepage on the fourth floor near the lift, where portions of the concrete has deteriorated. Water stains were visible on the walls and the floor outside several units and inside many homes, patches repaired by contractors show fresh signs of seepage. At several locations, the concrete has come off the walls, especially near staircases, exposing rusted iron reinforcement bars, raising safety concerns.