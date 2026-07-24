TNUHDB flat shows serious structural defects in four years; residents blame poor construction quality

CHENNAI: It’s been only four years since its inauguration, but the 13-storey Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) residential TT Block tenements in Vyasarpadi has developed deep cracks, exposing iron reinforcement bars in the walls, staircases and ceilings. The residents are complaining of persistent water seepage through the walls even during summer and have raised concerns over the building’s structural safety.
Work on the building, comprising 468 housing units at `63.80 crore, began during the AIADMK regime, and it was inaugurated in June 2022. Around 2,000 people currently reside in the building. The residents alleged despite being newly built, the facility lacks several basic amenities, including a park or playground, even though a large vacant space is available on the premises.
Speaking to TNIE, a resident, requesting anonymity, said, “For the past few months, water has been seeping through the walls and ceilings inside our homes even when there is no rain. Even near the lifts, the wall is constantly wet due to seepage. TNUHDB contractors have carried out repair works multiple times, but they do not last beyond three months.”
When TNIE visited the tenement, it found extensive signs of water seepage on the fourth floor near the lift, where portions of the concrete has deteriorated. Water stains were visible on the walls and the floor outside several units and inside many homes, patches repaired by contractors show fresh signs of seepage. At several locations, the concrete has come off the walls, especially near staircases, exposing rusted iron reinforcement bars, raising safety concerns.
The residents also pointed to the absence of protective grills on open balconies. “We are worried about residents accidentally slipping and falling from the open balconies, especially at night,” a resident said.
“We are afraid to use the staircases due to cracks. We are paying for these houses, they were not given free. Why should we continue to endure such conditions?” KP Anand, another resident, asked.
He also alleged the lifts frequently remain non-functional and the absence of recreational facilities has left children with little to do. “With no playground or park on the premises, some youngsters have fallen prey to alcohol and substance abuse.
The water tank on the terrace, meant for storing water for fire emergencies, is lying empty and has become a shelter for anti-social elements. We have found liquor bottles, pillows, sarees, and bedsheets inside, as though it has become a makeshift home,” he said.
“Every night, groups of men gather on the staircases, smoke, and loiter there. The officials should immediately take steps on the matter and ensure the safety of residents,” a woman resident said.
A senior TNUHDB official told TNIE the issues had come to their notice and assured the building would be inspected for necessary action. “Preliminary feedback from the staff said some instances of water seepage could be linked to alterations carried out by residents inside their housing units,” the official said.
He added similar issues had been reported in several tenements across Chennai and that TNUHDB has already initiated refurbishment works. “The chief minister has instructed us to ensure quality in both refurbishment and new construction of tenement buildings, which will be the focus predominantly,” the official said. On recreational facilities, the official said the vacant spaces on the premises would be utilised for developing a play area.