Voice of dissent should be respected, says Chennai court

CHENNAI: A Chennai court has granted bail to a DMK IT wing functionary arrested over a social media post alleging the illegal sale of temple land worth Rs 100 crore and linking relatives of HR&CE Minister Ramesh to the controversy.

“In a democracy, the voice of dissent is to be respected. Merely criticising the government or its ministers does not amount to an offence against the state or public tranquillity,” Principal Sessions Judge S Karthikeyan observed in an order passed on Wednesday.

The court held that the charges invoked by the police were not attracted in the case and granted bail to R Vinoth Suriyakumar, who was taken into custody on July 15 over a post on his Instagram account, Political Mapla.