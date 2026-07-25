100 officers to keep tabs on 250 bulk waste generators across Chennai

CHENNAI: The city corporation has designated 100 nodal officers, including IAS-level officials, to closely monitor compliance by the top 250 bulk waste generators (BWGs), from across all 15 zones, with mandatory source segregation and biodegradable waste processing within their premises. The 250 are among the 3,204 BWGs identified across Chennai through a field survey.

Speaking to TNIE, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner GS Sameeran said the civic body has decided to provide bulk waste generators with a grace period of one month to ensure source segregation and on-site processing of wet waste.

“Each nodal officer has been assigned a specific BWG for regular monitoring and is tasked with submitting periodic compliance reports. Based on these reports, penal action will be initiated against establishments that continue to violate the rules after the grace period,” Sameeran said, adding that similar enforcement measures would subsequently be extended to households.

The GCC, spread across 15 zones and 200 wards, generates around 6,150 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day. Under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, BWGs are required to register on the centralised online portal, segregate waste into four categories (wet, dry, sanitary, special-care or hazardous waste), and process biodegradable waste within their premises wherever applicable. Failure to comply attracts penal action, including environmental compensation.