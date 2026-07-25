AIM for Seva unites dance, music, and devotion for a cause

At the core of our existence, we all move to the beats of our emotions. One classic example of this embodied emotion is Radha. Her selfless, eternal love for Krishna is a story that has been recited, played, and performed over and over by several artistes.

Today, once again, AIM for Seva, a national charitable organisation, is staging Radha – The Epitome of Devotion, a spiritually immersive dance-musical that brings together the various emotions experienced by Radha through artistic expressions including a flute repertoire paired with expressive vocabulary of Bharatanatyam.

The performance is a fundraising initiative in support of Swami Dayananda Krupa Care, a long-term residential care facility for adult men with developmental delays. The money raised through the event will support the establishment of a Therapeutic Laundry Unit — a dedicated vocational and therapeutic space where residents can develop life skills, build confidence, gain greater independence, and participate meaningfully in daily living activities.