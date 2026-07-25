AIM for Seva unites dance, music, and devotion for a cause

At the core of our existence, we all move to the beats of our emotions. One classic example of this embodied emotion is Radha. Her selfless, eternal love for Krishna is a story that has been recited, played, and performed over and over by several artistes.
Today, once again, AIM for Seva, a national charitable organisation, is staging Radha – The Epitome of Devotion, a spiritually immersive dance-musical that brings together the various emotions experienced by Radha through artistic expressions including a flute repertoire paired with expressive vocabulary of Bharatanatyam.
The performance is a fundraising initiative in support of Swami Dayananda Krupa Care, a long-term residential care facility for adult men with developmental delays. The money raised through the event will support the establishment of a Therapeutic Laundry Unit — a dedicated vocational and therapeutic space where residents can develop life skills, build confidence, gain greater independence, and participate meaningfully in daily living activities.
Sheela Balaji, chairperson and managing trustee, AIM for Seva, says, “The unit will enable residents to participate in every stage of the laundry process based on their individual abilities.” Each of the tasks are carefully adapted and supervised, helping residents develop practical life skills, independence, confidence, and a sense of purpose.
Their participation in the event will “strengthen attention, memory, sequencing, motor coordination, communication, teamwork, responsibility, and problem-solving,” notes Sheela. The proposed facility has been designed to process approximately 350-400 kilograms of laundry per day, serving 110-130 beneficiaries while providing structured vocational opportunities to nearly 25 residents each week.
To know more about this project and the need to build a more inclusive society and space, the audience attending the third fundraiser performance will also be shown a small film on Swami Dayananda Krupa Care.
Rewarding ragas
Bharatanatyam artistes Shijith Nambiar and Parvathy Menon, note that this initiative, “provides not only long term care but also a nurturing environment where residents are respected, supported, and empowered.”
They view this performance as an opportunity to contribute, through their art, to a vision that continues to touch and transform lives. “As artistes, we believe that art is not only a means of aesthetic expression but also a powerful vehicle for reflection, compassion, and service,” they express.
The duo’s 90-minute stage production is guided by three instruments — percussion, mridangam, and the “integral part of this production”, the flute. There are no lyrics or voices in the set. Flautist Pravin Godkhindis shares, “To project all the emotions that Radha has towards Krishna, I have used several Indian classical ragas.” He lists a few ragas which include Gavati, Madhukauns, Madhuvanti, some Carnatic ragas like Keeravani, Charukesi, and some popular ragas like Yaman, Desh, and Hamsadhwani. “While it is not possible to encompass all the emotions in a few ragas, but, I have tried my best to bring out the bhava that Radha would have had towards Krishna,” says Pravin.
In bringing Radha’s emotions to life through Bharatanatyam and flute, the production invites audiences to contribute towards bringing Swami Dayananda Krupa Care one step closer to creating a space where its residents can learn and grow.
‘Radha — The Epitome of Devotion’ will be held today at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, (Lady Andal School Campus), Harrington Road, Chetpet.