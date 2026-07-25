Greater Chennai Corporation to launch survey to identify out-of-school kids

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation will launch a socio-economic survey by mid-August to identify out-of-school children, enrol them in schools, and prevent dropouts.

A consultation meeting of officials, NGOs and other stakeholders was chaired by GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran on Friday. Discussions focused on preventing school dropouts among vulnerable children, particularly those without adequate parental care, and strengthening rehabilitation.

Officials also discussed improving access to child protection homes, appointing psychological counsellors in schools located in resettlement areas, and conducting capacity-building programmes for teachers.

The GCC is also set to promote physical and mental health awareness among students, prevent drug abuse in areas surrounding schools, and organise special camps to help children obtain essential documents such as Aadhaar cards and birth certificates, which are often required for school enrolment.

“Now that we have had a consultation with various stakeholders, NGOs, and departments regarding the socio-economic survey, it will be initiated by mid-August,” Sameeran told TNIE. The risk of children dropping out of school will also be identified for early intervention with the help of inter-departmental coordination.