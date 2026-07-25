Loop Road fish vendors near Marina Beach oppose reallotment move

CHENNAI: With the city corporation proposing to reallot shops in the Modern Fish Market on Loop Road near Marina Beach and assuring minor design modifications to improve business, fish vendors on Friday opposed the move during a meeting chaired by Minister P Venkataramanan.

A few vendors even walked out of the meeting quietly, with others asking the minister to fulfil his election promise of allowing them to continue selling fish along Loop Road.

Several vendors claimed that towards the end of the meeting, the minister said those who wished to continue on Loop Road can do so, while those interested in operating from inside the market can appear for the reallotment process on Monday.

The vendors said such a decision would allow new entrants into the market, affecting the livelihood and rights of the existing fishing community. They are likely to stage a protest. The vendors argued that the market suffers from poor ventilation, inadequate storage facilities and design flaws that have resulted in low customer footfall and poor sales.

“The same issues will persist even after redesigning,” a vendor told TNIE. The Modern Fish Market was constructed following a Madras High Court order prohibiting fish vending along Loop Road due to traffic congestion.

The market has 366 stalls, of which 332 were allotted to fish vendors. However, many refused to occupy the shops, citing poor sales and an unintuitive layout. They later occupied the parking space before resuming vending along Loop Road.

A corporation official said a section of the vendors had expressed willingness to shift into the market.

TNIE’s attempts to contact Minister Venkataramanan were unsuccessful.