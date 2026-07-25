Meet the 22-year-old Chennai music producer who has become a GRAMMY Recording Academy Voting Member

Everyone starts somewhere small. “2019. With an old computer table, home theatre speakers as “studio monitors.” No acoustic treatment. No roadmap. I got my first PC for gaming like every other kid. Somewhere along the way, I downloaded FL Studio. I didn’t know what I was doing — I just kept trying. Bad mixes. Long nights. Learning step by step,” writes Ankith Gupta in an Instagram post about how he built his success story, one musical experiment at a time.

Today, in 2026, the 22-year-old Chennai-based independent music producer’s Instagram bio reads, ‘Member at GRAMMY and Voting Member 2026 of Recording Academy’. This recognition makes Ankith one of the youngest Indians to receive the honour. “For me, it (the recognition) means a lot because I always wanted to be an advocate for music, acknowledge new works by musicians, and make music lovers hear new tracks,” shares Ankith.