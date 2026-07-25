Think keeping your brain active means solving puzzles?

Crossword puzzle, Sudoku, chess, and other brain-training apps have believed to be the secret to keep our brain young. This is how it has been marketed to us. While these activities help us improve certain cognitive skills and are enjoyed very much, they are only one small piece of the puzzle.

Ageing of a human brain depends more on their every healthy habit and not on solving puzzles or daily crossword. Human brain has a property called neuroplasticity. What I mean here is our brain is like flexible clay. It is always adapting on what we do every day. Every time you learn some new skill or experience something new or make minor changes in your daily routine, our brain builds new ways to adapt. What’s important to know is its ability to adapt declines with age, it needs proactive support via physical, mental, and social activities.