Undertrial attacked at Institute of Mental Health, dies in Stanley Hospital

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old undertrial inmate receiving treatment at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Kilpauk died at the Government Stanley Hospital on Thursday night, four days after he was allegedly assaulted by another inmate inside prisoner ward of the IMH.

The deceased, Zahir, had intellectual and speech disabilities, Secretariat Colony police said. He had been admitted to the IMH in 2024 under a court order in connection with a murder case registered in Coimbatore.

Police said Zahir was attacked by Aravindasamy (19), who was admitted to the same institute in March this year under a court order in connection with a murder case registered in Tenkasi. Both were lodged in the prison ward of the institute, where undertrials requiring psychiatric treatment are admitted.

“The two inmates got into an altercation near a bathroom on Monday. Aravindasamy allegedly pushed Zahir to the ground and assaulted him, causing severe injuries to his face and neck. Institute staff rushed Zahir to the Government Stanley Hospital,” a police officer told TNIE.

Hospital sources said Zahir sustained serious head and facial injuries and remained under intensive treatment for four days before succumbing to his injuries on Thursday night. The body was sent for postmortem.