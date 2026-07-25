Voice grows NEET & loud across Chennai

CHENNAI: As voices against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) grew louder across Chennai, the students of Loyola College, Presidency College, Government Arts College – Nandanam, and Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College staged protests on their respective campuses on Friday, demanding the cancellation of NEET, resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and condemning the alleged police excesses against protesting students and youth in Delhi.

The demonstrations were organised with the support of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). At Loyola College, brief tension prevailed after the college administration allegedly prevented students from taking their protest outside the campus. The students continued their demonstration within the campus before dispersing. Protests at the other colleges remained peaceful.

At the University of Madras campus, the SFI held a protest meeting, while the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and SFI staged a ‘Stay Awake, Nation Awake’ sit-in protest near Rajarathinam Stadium. A police source said members of the Left students wing obtained oral permission to stage the protest only till 10 pm across the state. We are expecting them to finish the protest by then, he said.

The CPI(M) organised demonstrations at MGR Nagar Market and near the Madras High Court, condemning the alleged police action against student protesters. A group of lawyers staged a road protest near the Madras High Court around 3 pm, disrupting traffic. Police detained around 30 lawyers and released them later in the evening.