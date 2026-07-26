Chennai to get first fully AC bus shelter near Anna Square at Rs 78.4 lakh

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed to construct a fully air-conditioned bus shelter at Anna Square, adjacent to the existing bus terminus on Kamarajar Salai along the Marina beach, at an estimated cost of Rs 78.4 lakh. The civic body has floated tenders for the work.

The shelter will be equipped with CCTV cameras, Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile charging points, LED lighting and separate toilets for men and women supported by a 5,000-litre UV-treated bio-septic tank, a 14-kilolitre underground water sump, and overhead water storage to ensure uninterrupted operation.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official from the Bus Route Roads department said, “Air-conditioned bus shelters are most needed at bus terminus and depots, rather than at regular bus stops. At most bus stops across the city, passengers wait for only five to 10 minutes. However, commuters coming to the bus terminus often have to wait comparatively longer for their buses.”

The official added, “With the proposed air-conditioned shelter set to be built near one of the busiest bus termini, it will benefit a larger number of passengers by providing a comfortable waiting space with better amenities. The AC bus shelter will feature two entrances - one facing the bus terminus and the other towards Kamarajar Salai - allowing easy access for both passengers boarding buses from the terminus and commuters using roadside bus services.”

Inclusivity has also been incorporated into the design in line with government guidelines. Facilities will include wheelchair access, tactile paving for visually impaired commuters, non-slip flooring, accessible seating and adequate circulation space.

Passenger information boards will display bus stop names, route information, the GCC logo, shelter identification numbers and QR code provisions wherever required. Directional signage, emergency helpline numbers, route maps and public awareness messages will also be prominently displayed.