Minister N Anand to inaugurate desilting drive in six major waterbodies in Chennai

CHENNAI: Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources N Anand will launch a three-day special field inspection and inaugurate a desilting drive across six major water bodies in Chennai and its suburban areas from Monday.

As per a release, the initiative aims to restore rivers, canals, lakes and other water bodies ahead of the northeast monsoon. While all the necessary technical and field arrangements will be made by the respective department, the desilting works will be done through coordinated efforts involving government departments, corporate organisations under CSR initiatives and volunteers.

On Monday, Anand will inspect works in the Cooum River near Koyambedu and at Okkiyam Maduvu in Okkiyam Thoraipakkam. On Tuesday, he will visit the Adyar River near Manapakkam and the South Buckingham Canal near Akkarai Bridge in Sholinganallur. The drive will conclude on Wednesday with the inauguration of desilting works at Velachery Lake and Narayanapuram Lake.