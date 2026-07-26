Victory War Memorial in Chennai now features T-55 battle tank, replicas of Indian naval ships

CHENNAI: The Victory War Memorial, situated at the confluence of the iconic Marina Beach and Fort St George, is being transformed into a vibrant military heritage precinct featuring a decommissioned T-55 main battle tank along with replicas of the Indian naval ships INS Vikrant and INS Anjadip.

Building upon the successful installation of the legendary Centurion tanks at two prominent locations along Marina Beach, the Indian Army Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area has undertaken the initiative to develop the Victory War Memorial into a vibrant centre of remembrance, military heritage and public education. The memorial will also have the installation of a MiG-21 fighter aircraft on an elevated pedestal, according to a Defence Ministry release. In addition, representative Indian Coast Guard maritime and air assets are planned to be displayed.

The transformation of the Victory War Memorial has been made possible through the close cooperation and support of the state government and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The Centurion tanks played a decisive role at the Battle of Asal Uttar during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, inflicting a crushing defeat on superior enemy armour — a victory that saw the battlefield immortalised as ‘Patton Nagar’.

The T-55 main battle tank marks another illustrious chapter, having formed the backbone of the Armoured Corps for several decades. The replica of INS Anjadip highlights India’s indigenous shipbuilding prowess. Built and commissioned at Kattupalli, it reflects Tamil Nadu’s significant contribution to the country’s naval shipbuilding and defence manufacturing ecosystem.