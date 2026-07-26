Worker killed at construction site accident in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old migrant construction worker from Assam was killed and another worker injured after a material-lifting hoist collapsed at a construction site in Taramani on Friday evening.

The deceased, Ashraful Alam (31), was a native of Bongaigaon district in Assam, had been working in Chennai for more than four years. He was employed at the construction site of the Thozhi Working Women’s Hostel in Taramani for the last 15 days. Police said that after completing work on Friday evening, Ashraful went to the ground floor of the building to bathe. Around 5.25 pm, a material-lifting hoist used to transport construction materials to the upper floors reportedly came crashing down on him, killing him on the spot.

Another worker, Ishrail (32), who was standing nearby, sustained injuries to his arm after being hit by the falling hoist. He was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother-in-law, Manijul Houque, Taramani police registered a case against five individuals including three supervisors and one load man and lift man.