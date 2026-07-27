Feminism spares faltering

A 22-year-old teacher and aspiring comedian named Sakshi Jha declared herself a “man-hater” on the competitive standup show India’s Got Latent last week. Her brief set and subsequent banter with the judges included a fantasy about beating up a future husband, whom she would regard as a slave, and her penchant for destroying male egos. Jha was the only female contestant on this episode. She received a unanimous score of 0 from the judges, as well as the audience, and now faces a public backlash and a reported job suspension.

Jha is a young woman from Bihar, a state that even within elsewhere in India seems especially entrenched in a patriarchal worldview. Even if what she says about her grandfather telling women to stay in the kitchen is not autobiographical, neither is it fiction. The culture out of which her stance arises, however sloppily-conveyed it may be, is recognisable to us all.

Early in her set, she uses a phrase, “generational trauma”, that speaks volumes. A sharper, savvier, more articulate comedian would have deployed all the elements in Jha’s set in a satirical set that more would have enjoyed. Jha is nervous and oblivious during the show, and her comic material and delivery are not strong. The only laugh-out-loud moment in her segment comes after she says “mens”, when host Samay Raina takes the opportunity to encourage supporting the education of the girl child through the Teach For India organisation. This defuses the visible discomfort of the five-member “manel”, none of whom take things to a sexist level. Jha does, however, get castigated during the show for allegedly doing a disservice to feminism — a contention that is quite a stretch.