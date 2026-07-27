Four held for kidnapping rival peddler let out on bail from Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: The Puzhal police arrested four members of a family for allegedly kidnapping a drug peddler moments after he was released on bail from Puzhal prison on Sunday. The accused are B Vinoth (35), his brother B Balaji (33), their mother Thenmozhi (55), and Vinoth’s sister M Mohana (35), all from Triplicane.

Police said Vinoth and Balaji were arrested in a narcotics case last month and remanded in Puzhal prison. Balaji was released on bail last week, while Vinoth secured bail on Sunday.

Police said the brothers had an ongoing rivalry with Satheesh Kumar (32) over the sale of narcotics. The dispute allegedly continued inside the prison, where the brothers repeatedly demanded a share of Satheesh’s earnings from the illegal trade.

Notably, Satheesh was also released on bail on Sunday. As he walked out of the prison, the four accused intercepted him, forced him into a car and drove towards GNT Road, police said,

They allegedly threatened him at knifepoint, demanding that he regularly pay them a cut from his narcotics business and warning that he would be killed if he refused. Satheesh managed to escape from the car and filed a complaint with Puzhal police, who traced the accused using the car’s registration number. All four were booked for kidnapping and criminal intimidation, and lodged in prison.