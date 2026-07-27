Jellyfish bloom clogs water pipelines, disrupts operations at Nemmeli desal plants

CHENNAI: An unusual jellyfish bloom off Nemmeli coast disrupted production at the two desalination plants last week, affecting water supply to several parts of south Chennai. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has now roped in IIT Madras and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) to study the phenomenon and prevent similar disruptions in future.

According to sources, jellyfish entered and clogged the pipelines that draw seawater into the desalination plants despite protective systems to keep marine life out. “Such an incident occurred last week, reducing production at the plants for two days,” sources said.

The Metro Water usually runs into the jellyfish trouble every year or two. What made last week worse was that the jellyfish were bigger than those seen during previous blooms. The desalination plants also had its usual issues around the same time, including power shutdowns and damaged distribution pipelines.