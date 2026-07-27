Meet Vikash Achutaramaiah, the musician who is in pursuit of crafting sound from water

His training under Jal Tarang maestro Anayampatti S Ganesan and Carnatic vocalist TV Ramprasadh rooted him in the guru-shishya tradition. Today, his work extends well beyond the concert stage. Along with the fellowship, he is collaborating on archival preservation initiatives to document and safeguard the instrument for future generations. The latest honour follows an earlier Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Award, recognising his sustained efforts to preserve a fading musical heritage. “I’ve taken Indian classical music to audiences across the United States, including performances at the Indian Consulate in Atlanta and the first traditional Jal Tarang recital during an official Diwali celebration at the Alabama State House,” shares Vikash. His outreach also includes sound-based wellness programmes conducted in collaboration with state public health departments, promoting mental health and community wellbeing.

A musician, composer, educator and cultural ambassador, Vikash is proficient in more than 35 Indian classical and folk instruments. He has presented over 1,000 professional concerts, composed more than 60 original works in seven languages, performed alongside a 100-piece symphony orchestra in Chicago and completed a five-hour non-stop multi-instrument performance before a stadium audience. His YouTube channel, with over 1,37,000 subscribers, has further expanded the reach of Indian classical music across the world. Even as he balances a career in corporate technology leadership, Vikash continues to tune porcelain bowls with dedication. For him, every note that rises from water is more than music — it is the sound of a tradition refusing to fade, carried across continents by someone determined to keep it alive.