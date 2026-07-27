‘Need 250-mm platforms at Chennai bus stops for persons with disabilities’: Disability Rights Alliance

CHENNAI: A trial of near-level bus boarding for ambulant persons with reduced mobility and wheelchair users, conducted by the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) on Sunday, found that bus stop platforms need to be around 250-300 mm in height to enable people from both groups to board buses safely.

The trial was conducted with an MTC electric bus at the bus stop near Vivekananda House, which has a platform height of 300 mm, and near a bus stop opposite Vivekananda House, where the platform height was around 150 mm. At the first location, participants using battery-operated wheelchairs were able to board with ease. However, they noted that the bus needs to be stationed close to the platform to allow them to board without risk.

During the trial, the bus was stationed around 1.5 feet away from the platform. “As there is a gap of 1.5 feet, it is possible for one of the wheels to go under the boarding ramp, causing us to fall,” said Gnana Bharathi, a wheelchair user.

Ummul Khair, a disability rights lawyer and activist, noted that more support was needed on the sides of the boarding ramp so that people with perception issues could also board the bus easily. During the trial near a bus stop with 150 mm height, several participants found it difficult to board the bus and noted that the height was not feasible for them.