Stories inside game pieces

An elderly woman unties a knot in her sari pallu and reveals to us four worn cowrie shells she has carried for decades. They are not mere shells. To her, they are memories, stories, and games. She tells us how she used to play with her grandchild and today, while she is estranged from the family, she still carries the cowries with her to remember him.

People often talk about the games they played but usually they forget to tell us about the pieces. Yet these pieces harbour numerous stories and provide fascinating insights into the history and cultural moorings of the games.

Perhaps the most important aspect is that every landscape created its own game pieces. Traditional games did not emerge from factories but from the immediate surroundings. Take the game of Pallanguzhi. People living near the coast used cowrie shells, while those further inland used tamarind seeds. Closer to Kerala, manjadi or gundumani seeds were used.

Pebbles, beads, seeds, nuts, sticks, and fragments of pottery were all transformed into elements of play. The games travelled, but the game pieces changed with changing landscapes. People plucked game pieces from the trees and picked them up from the ground.