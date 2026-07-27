Two history-sheeters among 5 held for plotting robbery in Chennai

CHENNAI: The RK Nagar police arrested five men, including two history-sheeters, for allegedly planning to rob ATM users and traders, and seized weapons from their possession.

The accused were identified as Mugilan (21), Lokesh Raj (20), Manimaran (21), Abinesh (25) and Ameed (22), all residents of north Chennai. According to police, a patrol team spotted the group acting suspiciously beneath the flyover in RK Nagar on Saturday.

The five men were allegedly waiting to waylay people withdrawing cash from ATMs and traders carrying money. Two knives, two wooden logs, chilli powder and a motorcycle were seized from them, police said.

Mugilan was previously booked in seven cases, including murder and robbery, while Lokesh Raj has three cases, including murder, pending against him. Both have been classified as history-sheeters at the RK Nagar police station. Besides, Ameed has an assault case against him. All five were remanded in judicial custody, police added.