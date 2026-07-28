122 fish vendors willing to relocate to market on Loop Road, says Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: With the city corporation’s proposed re-allotment of stalls at the Modern Fish Market on Loop Road near Marina failing to take place on Monday, officials instead collected willingness forms from fish vendors.
A corporation official told TNIE that 160 vendors have submitted willingness forms to occupy stalls at the market. However, only 122 names matched the fisheries department’s beneficiary list, which will form the basis for the allotment process. The official said many vendors were initially reluctant to move because of inadequate storage space and a seating layout not suited to their business.
“To address these concerns, the GCC will introduce a one-way entry and one-way exit system here and install view-cutters to ensure customers move through the entire stalls, with vendors positioned on either side to improve visibility and encourage purchases. In addition, the existing stall size of 7 ft x 5 ft will be expanded to 10 ft x 5 ft, providing vendors with more storage space,” the official said.
Fish vendors, however, dismissed the corporation’s claims, alleging that a majority of them are still unwilling to shift to the market. They said the fundamental problem in the market infrastructure remains unresolved as the roof traps heat, causing fish to spoil faster and making the facility unsuitable for business.
Mullaikodi M (56), a fish vendor from Nochikuppam, said many original beneficiaries had refused to occupy the stalls when the market was first opened because of its poor design. As a result, vacant stalls were allotted to new entrants. Now it is mostly those new vendors who have expressed willingness. Even old vendors currently operating from the market are reluctant to take part in reallotment because they fear losing their existing stall locations, she said.
“The corporation says the stall size will be increased, reducing the total number of stalls. Earlier, allotments were made for 332 of the 366 stalls. If the redesigned market has fewer than 300 stalls, what will happen to those who had already received allotments,” she asked.
Another vendor said, “The existing market could instead be converted into a community hall, as we don’t have a community hall of our own so far.” A hunger strike has been announced by the Nochikuppam fishermen community on Tuesday from 8am to 5pm, demanding protection of fish vending and the abandonment of tourism projects along coastal region.