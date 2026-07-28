122 fish vendors willing to relocate to market on Loop Road, says Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: With the city corporation’s proposed re-allotment of stalls at the Modern Fish Market on Loop Road near Marina failing to take place on Monday, officials instead collected willingness forms from fish vendors.

A corporation official told TNIE that 160 vendors have submitted willingness forms to occupy stalls at the market. However, only 122 names matched the fisheries department’s beneficiary list, which will form the basis for the allotment process. The official said many vendors were initially reluctant to move because of inadequate storage space and a seating layout not suited to their business.

“To address these concerns, the GCC will introduce a one-way entry and one-way exit system here and install view-cutters to ensure customers move through the entire stalls, with vendors positioned on either side to improve visibility and encourage purchases. In addition, the existing stall size of 7 ft x 5 ft will be expanded to 10 ft x 5 ft, providing vendors with more storage space,” the official said.

Fish vendors, however, dismissed the corporation’s claims, alleging that a majority of them are still unwilling to shift to the market. They said the fundamental problem in the market infrastructure remains unresolved as the roof traps heat, causing fish to spoil faster and making the facility unsuitable for business.