15 schoolkids injured as van collides with bus in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Fifteen students of a private school were injured after the van they were travelling in collided with a university bus near Paiyanur in Chengalpattu district on Monday morning.

According to the police, the students were on their way to a private college to take part in a sports competition when the accident occurred. The impact damaged the side of the van, trapping some of the students inside. Residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured students.

The university bus driver and three others also sustained injuries in the collision. All the injured were admitted to government and private hospitals. Police said they were in a stable condition and out of danger. The accident caused brief traffic congestion before the damaged vehicles were removed. Thiruporur police have registered a case. Further probe is on.